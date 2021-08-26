An outline proposal for an industrial development that could create over 1,700 local jobs was approved unanimously today.

At an SKDC planning meeting this afternoon, the committee approved an outline application at a site south of Grantham for three buildings for Class B2 and B8 use, general industrial and storage and distribution respectively.

The 26 hectare site, located at Spittlegate Level, is currently comprised of two agricultural fields and in active agricultural use, and sits to the east of the A1.

A layout of what the development at Spittlegate Level could look like. (50628532)

The application site forms part of the wider Grantham Southern Gateway Strategy Employment Opportunity, forming 22% of the wider employment allocation.

James Ridings, director at Carta Real Estate, the company behind the proposal, said: "Our journey at Spittelgate has been one of over three years in the making,"

"We believe the proposed development is a true reflection of collaboration with all the key stakeholders

"A development that, if permitted, will provide an investment of nearly £100 million situated at one of the key Grantham gateways, over 1,700 new equivalent full time jobs for local people, an acceptable solution in highways terms, access by sustainable modes of travel, through a travel plan that is secured by a legal agreement, and a development that is generally considered acceptable with regards to detail assessment of drainage, air quality, archaeology, heritage and ecology.

"Finally, the development will provide a pioneering and sustainable environment to attract new businesses to the district and provide space for existing businesses to develop further.

"We've worked considerably with InvestSK, who've described our proposal as "a genuine gamechanger for Grantham."

"Thanks to this work with InvestSK and the excitement already generating around our proposals, we have been able to begin preliminary discussions with potential occupiers, both existing and those looking for representation in the district for the first time."

The total proposed floorspace of the development is up to 86,400 square metres, split between B2 and B8 use classes. In all cases, the buildings are indicatively shown with no more than 2,787sqm (30,000sqft) of ancillary office space, with all three buildings predominantly warehousing. The build out of the site is proposed to be phased, with a phasing plan provided.

Also included in the plan is provision for 769 car parking spaces and 182 HGV trailer parking spaces.

Councillor Ian Selby said that he "warmly welcomed the £100 million investment into the local economy" and the 1,700 jobs for local people.

Coun Paul Wood fully supported the scheme, describing it as "a no brainer", while Coun Penny Milnes said that it was "a good scheme" as long as there were no problems with overnight parking.