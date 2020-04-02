Hospitals in Lincolnshire will be cancelling outpatient appointments during the coronavirus outbreak.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) has announced that it will be asking patients not to attend non-urgent appointments at its hospitals in Grantham, Lincoln and Boston.

The trust has suspended visiting for inpatients at its sites and has launched a family liaison team to ease anxieties. Recognising the added anxiety of being isolated, the aim of the Family Liaison Team, which is run by the Chaplaincy Service and manned by volunteers, is to act as the link between patients and their loved ones.

Grantham Hospital (22471554)

A statement says: "United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust is working hard to prevent the spread of coronavirus and to protect our patients and staff from becoming seriously ill.

"We have, therefore, made the difficult decision to suspend all non-urgent outpatient appointments. We are asking patients to not attend your outpatient appointment unless we have contacted you directly. The Trust is conducting some outpatient appointments by telephone or video calling too, and we have contacted these patients individually.

"Appointments will be rearranged for a future date at a time when it is safe to do so.

"We thank you for your patience at this difficult time."

Read more CoronavirusGranthamHealth