A Grantham resident has highlighted a problem with asbestos fly-tipping across several busy residential streets which he has called an 'outrage'.

The resident, Mr Noon, says he informed South Kesteven District Council of his concerns over a pile of asbestos roof sheets dumped at the back of Uplands Drive, New Beacon Road and Ermine Close several weeks ago. He says he has been concerned over potential health and safety risks to the public posed by the asbestos.

Pictures he sent to the Journal show the roof sheets dumped in an open area that is concerning local residents. It is unknown how the sheets have come to be discarded or who is responsible, but a number of residents including Mr Noon have expressed their anger.

Asbestos roof sheets dumped in residential area (55076201)

Mr Noon said: "Myself and my neighbours have reported a load of dumped asbestos roof sheets to SKDC. This has been reported numerous times and still nothing has been done, it hasn't even been cordoned off.

"It's disgusting and terrifying to know that these deadly fibres are blowing around and contaminating everything in the area.

"This is a public right of way on land owned by SKDC, and they cannot protect the public from asbestos contamination. It's an outrage."

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council told the Journal that it is both aware of and disappointed by this incident of fly-tipping.

"SKDC is disappointed to see any fly-tipping and is in the process of clearing this site. There is no excuse for dumping rubbish in this manner, especially in a busy residential area.

"Our officers have visited the site to investigate potential evidence of who left these items or where the rubbish originated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the council on 01476 406080 or the police on their non-emergency number, 101.

"We have expedited a process for safe removal of the debris by a specialist third party contractor and thank the public for drawing our attention to it.

"Incidents can be reported online at southkesteven.gov.uk/flytipping or by phone to 01476 406080.

"In the meantime, we would urge everyone to check that their waste removal firm is licensed, because if your rubbish is illegally deposited you are responsible and could be fined up to £5,000.

"The public can check that they are legal and registered by calling the Environment Agency on 03708 506506 or visiting https://bit.ly/check-waste-carrier."