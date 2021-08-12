Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School have reported some outstanding achievements by its students in their GCSEs this year.

The school had many top performing pupils, who picked up their results this morning.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

Students at KGGS celebrate their achievements on GCSE results day. (50150326)

The standout students at KGGS included Emmanuella Ezeabasili and Kashika Saxena, who both achieved 12 grade 9s.

Meanwhile, Ann-Stephy Alibianclaymo, Eve Kimberley and Lottie Mosedale achieved 11 grade 9s and one grade 8 each.

Many of the students will now progress into sixth form at KGGS and begin studying their chosen A-levels.

Students at KGGS celebrate their achievements on GCSE results day. (50150356)

James Fuller, the school’s headteacher said: “We are immensely proud of all the hard work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

"Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress successfully to the next steps of their education, with the majority staying with us into the sixth form, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

Find out how other schools have fared across Grantham

Students at KGGS celebrate their achievements on GCSE results day. (50150349)

Students at KGGS celebrate their achievements on GCSE results day. (50150366)