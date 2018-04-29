‘Outstanding’ Grantham care home marks success

Staff and residents at an award-winning care home celebrated their recent ‘outstanding’ inspection with a special party, attended by the Deputy Mayor of Grantham.

Healthcare inspectors awarded Gregory House in Welby Gardens the highest possible ranking of ‘outstanding’ in December.

Gregory House in Welby Gardens provides residential and respite care and is one of less than 250 out of more than 27,000 homes in England to receive this grade.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) praised manager Tracy Turfrey for being “inspiring and dedicated to providing care which met the highest of standards”. The inspection report also applauded employees’ dedication to getting to know the people they supported and responding to their needs and preferences.

The party was held for the residents and their friends, families and all the employees at Gregory House. It was attended by the Deputy Mayor of Grantham Coun Lynda Coutts and Coun Mrs Jacky Smith.

Partygoers enjoyed a delicious buffet and a few glasses of bubbly whilst they enjoyed the live entertainment with singing and dancing.

Home manager Anna Lewkowicz was thrilled to receive the outstanding CQC rating. She added: “It’s such a great achievement. We chose to hold a special party where the residents and the whole team at Gregory House came together to celebrate. A wonderful time was had by all.”

Dan Hayes, chief executive of home operators the Orders of St John Care Trust, praised staff for their outstanding achievement.

He said: “The home is central to the community around it and my colleagues there take an active interest in the whole life of the residents.

“We employ some amazing people at Gregory House and the credit for this result is all theirs.”