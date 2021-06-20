Fire crews tackled a blaze that broke out in an oven.

The fire, caused by an electrical fault within the oven, was attended by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews at 11.16am today (Sunday).

The incident occurred at a property on Village Streets in Gelston.

Fire incident (2331892)

Severe fire damage was done to the entirety of one cooker and a small portion of surrounding cabinets in the kitchen.

As well as this, the remainder of the property suffered smoke damage.

The blaze was extinguished by removing electrical components of cooker.

The crews used two Breathing Apparatus and one water bottle.