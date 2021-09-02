A community has come together to raise a total of over £1,200 and collect clothes and other items in aid of Afghan refugees.

On Saturday, a coffee morning and produce sale was held at St Andrew's Church, Denton, near Grantham, in aid of the Afghan refugee crisis.

Over £900 was raised on Saturday for AfghanAid, a charity that has helped families in Afghanistan for over 40 years, and Combat Stress, supporting veterans' mental health.

Cakes were baked to raise money for the cause. (50830109)

The event, supported both by the church wardens and local parish council, collected physical donations of clothes, shoes, coats and toiletries to donate to Care4Calais, who are working with the Home Office to distribute aid to the newly-arrived refugees.

Cakes were also baked to be sold to raise money for the charities, with an online fundraiser also set up, which can be found here.

Sale organiser Cate Taylor said: "We had a phenomenal day on Saturday!

Collections of money and clothes were made in Denton for Afghan refugees. (50830120)

"We raised over £900 for AfghanAid and Combat Stress from the coffee morning and produce sale and have a barn full of donations we are still working through.

"The online fundraiser for AfghanAid has raised £370 so far and is still going.

"Thank you so much to the church for allowing us to hold the event there, to everyone who baked or donated, to those who came and helped run the morning and sort through the donations and to those who donated.

Clothes and other essential items were donated. (50830117)

"The Afghan cause has clearly touched the local community and we're so proud of this amazing response."