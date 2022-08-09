United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has invested over £1 million into a new data centre, providing a more secure and faster system.

The new state-of-the-art centre will store the trust's digital information and will include additional storage capacity.

Paul Matthew, director of finance and digital at the trust, officially opened the new centre and, said: "Members of our digital services team, supported by other colleagues, have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to create this new state-of-the-art hub that will benefit patients and almost every single colleague across the trust.

Director of Finance and Digital, Paul Matthew, with Head of Estates, Stuart Whitehead, being shown the new centre by Senior Infrastructure Support Specialist, Dave Bell from the Digital Services Team. Credit: United Lincolnshire Hospitals (58444174)

"The digital services team could not have done their part, without the support of our estates, procurement and finance teams, as well as external partners.

"It really has been a brilliant team effort."

Features of the new data centre include:

The capacity to have at least 300 virtual servers.

One petabyte of fast storage and two petabytes of backup storage. One petabyte of storage is equivalent to 500 billion of pages of standard text.

33.6 miles of fibre cabling installed, taking a massive 3,360 person hours.

An efficient hot aisle air conditioning system that maintains the temperature in the room.

20 contractors plus sub-contractors involved due to the expertise needed.

It can extinguish a fire in 30 seconds without damaging any of the other kit and enabling the centre to keep on running.

200 amps of power along with a backup generator.

An un-interruptable power supply that can last 40 minutes without any other support.

The trust is also investing in a new electronic prescribing and medicines administration system, as well as electronic patient records and other digital projects that are going to be transformative for the future care of patients.

Paul added: "As we continue our going digital journey, it is essential that we have the best systems in place to support all of the hard work that is going on across the trust.

"It is not only about having a new data centre to support our existing infrastructure, but also making sure that we have the capacity in the future and that every possible safety measure is in place so that it is as resilient as it can possibly be."