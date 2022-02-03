The campaign to re-open a much-loved village pub has hit its first milestone after receiving pledges for over £120,000.

The Red Lion Community Group launched their campaign back in November to raise £350,000 in the run up to Christmas, and have got a third of the way there in just under two months.

Named the AA Pub of the Year in 2011, the Red Lion has been at the centre of village life in Stathern for over 300 years.

The Red Lion at Stathern. Image via Google Streetview (53071145)

Bridget Green, chair of the Red Lion Community Group, said: "We've had an amazing response to our campaign - to get a third of the way to our target after just two months is a testament to how much the community want to see the Red Lion back as a pub at the centre of village life."

Since closing its doors in 2017 the pub has been the subject of two planning applications to convert the main building to a residential house, and build seven terraced houses on the car park and grounds.

However, both applications were withdrawn and the pub has now been offered for sale. This triggered the Community Right to Bid and the Red Lion Community Group was formed to save the Red Lion.

The intention is to raise money to purchase the pub from its current owner, and re-open as a community resource, with between £350,000 and £600,000 needed to buy and refurbish the Red Lion.

Further details of the campaign can be found at https://www.savetheredlionstathern.com/ or on the Red Lion Community Group page on Facebook