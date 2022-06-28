Lincolnshire continues to open its doors to Ukrainian refugees, with nearly 300 hosts being confirmed across the county.

132 families in South Kesteven alone will have people who have fled the conflict living with them.

Council officers have praised the community spirit which has seen mobile phones, bicycles and phones donated to refugees.

South kesteven District Council (57499809)

A meeting of South Kesteven’s Rural and Communities Scrutiny Committee was told that 85 families in the district had already welcomed refugees, with the others awaiting their guests.

The devastating Russian invasion of Ukraine is now in its fourth month, meaning the demand for refugee accommodation is likely to continue.

The Head of Housing Services Jodie Archer said the council works proactively to deal with any problems the refugees are experiencing, such as a breakdown of relationships with their host family.

South Kesteven is seeing significantly higher number of hosts being confirmed than other Lincolnshire districts.

She added there are still challenges in completing the administration which are being addressed.

“It’s certainly getting better. There were operational issues in the beginning, which is to be expected given how quickly we had to respond to the situation,” she told the committee.

Anyone who wants to register their interest as a sponsor can do so through the Homes for Ukraine website.

Donations can also be given to local refugees through an appeal organised by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation.