Over 20 towers will be ringing bells across the area to mark King Charles III’s coronation.

The locations and times have been announced for when bells will be rung during the coronation weekend, on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

David Braunton, St Wulfram’s Church tower captain, said: “Following the 'Ring for the King' scheme we've been teaching new ringers from scratch in a little over four weeks to be ready for the big weekend.

St Wulframs Church in Grantham.

“With eight newbies at Saltby, and three more in Grantham there's been a lot of training going on to get the recruits 'ringing ready'.

“Intensive silent practice during Holy Week and a team of eight plus teachers, meant we could transform the beginners from failing arms and stay benders into something resembling a ringer!

“We have over 20 towers with rings of bells within only a 10-minute drive of Grantham, but sadly, we only have four with a ringing band, so we've had to organise into teams to cover off all of the towers.”

On the Saturday (May 6) each team will be ringing the bells at different locations and times.

Bells will be rung at Barrowby, prior to the coronation service from 10am to 11am.

Other times for each team are as follows:

Team one:

• Croxton – 1.15pm to 1.45pm

• Denton – 2pm to 2.30pm

• Barkston – 2.45pm to 3.15pm

• Belton – 3.30pm to 4pm

Team two:

• Hougham – 1.15pm to 1.45pm

• Hough on the Hill – 2pm to 2.30pm

• Honington – 2.45pm to 3.15pm

• Ancaster – 3.30pm to 4pm

• Heydour – 4.15pm to 4.45pm

• Welby – 5pm to 5.30pm

• Grantham – 5.45pm to 6.30pm

Team three:

• Branston – 1.15pm to 1.45pm

• Saltby – 2pm to 2.30pm

• Sproxton – 2.45pm to 3.15pm

• Skillington – 3.30pm to 4pm

• Colsterworth – 4.15pm to 4.45pm

• Stoke Rochford – 5pm to 5.30pm

• Grantham – 5.45pm – 6.30pm

At Eaton there will then be a Quarter Peal attempt from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

On the Sunday (May 7), the times locations are as follows:

• Grantham – 10am to 11am

• Belton – 10am to 10.30am

• Harlaxton – 10am to 10.30am

• Saltby – 1pm to 2.15pm

In the afternoon, a tour will call at Long Bennington, Westborough and Claypole.

In total, there will be nearly 140 bells ringing across 23 towers over the coronation weekend.

The Ring for the King scheme was an appeal launched by the Council of Church Bell Ringers to recruit more ringers to be trained in time for the coronation.

If anyone is interested in getting involved and having some lessons they can contact David on 07967 566943, who covers Grantham.

For Long Bennington, email longbennington@sb.ldgcb.org.uk.

For Barrowby, email barrowby@sb.ldgcb.org.uk and for Harlaxton email harlaxton@sb.ldgcb.org.uk.