Anglian Water is investing over £2 million into works to protect rivers in Harlaxton.

Work is due to start to upgrade Anglian Water’s Water Recycling Centre on Manor Drive, in Harlaxton.

The work, which costs more than £2.1 million, will see new equipment installed to remove phosphorus from wastewater, improving the river’s water quality.

Anglian Water

New equipment will strengthen the current water recycling process, remove harmful algae and improve water quality in local watercourses.

Regan Harris, of Anglian Water, said: “We’re really pleased that these upgrades to our Water Recycling Centre in Harlaxton will help to protect nearby rivers and increase our resilience to climate change, by helping us make sure the wastewater is treated to an even higher standard than usual before it’s returned to the natural environment.

“We know how important rivers and the wider environment are to our customers and local communities.

“That’s why we’ve committed through our Get River Positive programme that our water recycling processes will not harm rivers.”

Phosphorus is widely used in soaps and cleaning products, but it can be harmful to wildlife when it reaches rivers and other watercourses.

Get River Positive is a plan launched by Anglian Water and Severn Trent last year.

The plan includes five pledges to transform river water quality across their regions, and demonstrates a clear and actionable response to calls for a revival of rivers in England.

Central to the pledges is a commitment that work carried out by the two water companies will ensure storm overflows and sewage treatment works do not harm rivers.