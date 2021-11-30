More than £2,400 has been raised towards the re-development of a primary school's wildlife and outdoor space.

The Friends of Belmont School (FOBS), a charity that supports Belmont Community Primary School, raised £2,407.94 with the help of the Co-op for a new outdoor space at the school.

Members from FOBS, the Co-op and the school attended a small celebration that took place in front of the Co-op store on Princess Drive, Grantham on November 19.

Co-op staff, members of FOBS and Belmont Community Primary School with the cheque (53399742)

FOBS applied to become a local cause within the Co-op Local Community Fund in 2020, and were chosen to be one of three local causes from October 30 2020 to October 23 2021.

Anna James, chair of the FOBS, said: "Like many charities, FOBS have felt the strains of the pandemic as we weren’t able to hold any of our usual fundraising events since the end of 2019.

"The opportunity presented itself to become a local cause within the Co-op Local Community Fund and we applied without much expectation, but with a lot of hope to raise essential funds for our school.

Pupils at Belmont Community Primary School (53399745)

"The £2,407.94 will go towards the re-development of the school’s wildlife and outdoor area, and towards future activities, such as a Gardening Club.

"FOBS are very grateful for the help and support of our local community and we would like to thank all Co-op customers who chose us as their cause.

"A big thank you also goes out to Jeannie Holland, our local Co-op Member Pioneer, who has supported and guided us from the very beginning; Jeannie has also helped us to establish links with Growing Together Grantham, another local community group.

"Growing Together Grantham have visited the site at school in September 2021 and have helped us with a lot of information and ideas, as well as a draft layout plan for the re-development area, so a thank you to them as well."

Oskar, the Pupil Parliament Prime Minister, cutting the ribon (53399739)

Mr Davidson, head teacher of Belmont Community Primary School, said: "We were delighted when it was announced that FOBS was to become a local cause as part of the Co-op Community Fund.

"The money that has been raised by the local community will make a huge difference for the children at Belmont, we really appreciate the hard work of the FOBS, the support of the Co-op and the generosity of the local community who chose FOBS as a cause.

"We cannot wait to get started on the exciting re-development of our wildlife area and for the children to make use of the area to enhance their learning even further."

The outdoor area in need of re-development (53399733)

Oskar, prime minister of the Pupil Parliament, added: "The money will be spent on the school’s wildlife area to construct a greenhouse and flower beds for each class, among other things.

"It will be a splendid addition to Belmont Community Primary School."

Co-op staff, members of FOBS and Belmont Community Primary School with the cheque (53399748)

FOBS have also established links with both The Woodland Trust and Growing Together Grantham to help them plan the project.

Anna added:"Looking forward, we have big plans and need an equally big engagement from our school and local community, so if anyone is interested in helping us, please get in touch via fobs@belmont.lincs.sch.uk"

More information on the fundraiser can be found at https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes/45446