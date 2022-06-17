Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Inspire + Mini Commonwealth Games in Grantham returns after two years away

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 17 June 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A mini Commonwealth Games held by a local sports charity returned with over 2,500 children taking part.

The 15th annual inspire+ Mini Olympics, this year renamed the Mini Commonwealth Games took place at the Grantham Athletics Stadium on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Inspire+ run the Mini Olympics as an end of year celebration for its member schools and this year saw the three-day event grow even bigger, allowing over 2,500 young people to be involved in the games, its biggest year to date.

Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE