A mini Commonwealth Games held by a local sports charity returned with over 2,500 children taking part.

The 15th annual inspire+ Mini Olympics, this year renamed the Mini Commonwealth Games took place at the Grantham Athletics Stadium on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Inspire+ run the Mini Olympics as an end of year celebration for its member schools and this year saw the three-day event grow even bigger, allowing over 2,500 young people to be involved in the games, its biggest year to date.