Over 200 households left without power following electrical fire in Grantham street

By Katie Green
Published: 12:56, 19 December 2022
Over 200 households were left without power last night (Sunday) as a result of an electrical fire in a Grantham street.

Due to a electricity manhole on fire at 8.22pm in Goldsmith Road, Grantham, 235 households were left without power for two and a half hours.

A spokesperson from the National Grid said: "One of our low voltage link boxes failed in service. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

The electrical manhole on fire in Goldsmith Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (61399801)
"The faulty piece of equipment has been removed from the network and we don’t expect any further interruptions to supplies as a result of this incident."

A Grantham fire crew extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.

