Over 200 households left without power following electrical fire in Grantham street
Published: 12:56, 19 December 2022
| Updated: 12:57, 19 December 2022
Over 200 households were left without power last night (Sunday) as a result of an electrical fire in a Grantham street.
Due to a electricity manhole on fire at 8.22pm in Goldsmith Road, Grantham, 235 households were left without power for two and a half hours.
A spokesperson from the National Grid said: "One of our low voltage link boxes failed in service. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
"The faulty piece of equipment has been removed from the network and we don’t expect any further interruptions to supplies as a result of this incident."
A Grantham fire crew extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.