Over 200 properties lose power in Bottesford after 'wonky electric pole' needed to be replaced

Over 200 properties went without power yesterday (Monday) after an electrical pole needed to be replaced.

Residents in the Belvoir Road area of Bottesford lost power for three hours after a neighbour reported a "wonky electric pole" in a nearby field earlier that day.

National Grid attended to repair the pole, and as a result 204 properties lost power.

National Grid attended to fix the 'wonky electric pole'. Photo: Barbara Kennedy (62294047)

Barbara Kennedy, who was affected by the power cut, said: "People were sat in their cars trying to keep warm."

A spokesperson for National Grid said: "The pole was reported to us and it was found that an 11kV overhead line in a field was below the minimum statutory height required.

"We needed to replace an 11kV pole which caused an outage. 204 properties were without power but all works are now complete and the line is now back to the correct height.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."