A dance music festival hosted on the Belvoir estate drew in crowds of over 30,000 people.

Forbidden Forest, a popular dance music festival that has been hosted all over the country, took place on July 2 and 3 on the Bevloir estate.

There were plenty of big names on the bill, including AJ Tracey, Craig David Pres. TS5 and Chase & Status.

Craig David on stage. Photography by: Jack Kimber Photography Ltd (www.facebook.com/jackkimberphotography) (58114889)

A Forbidden Forest spokesperson said: “We were delighted to bring the first-ever camping edition of the magical Forbidden Forest to our all-new location within The Belvoir Estate in Grantham.

"It was the biggest Forbidden Forest to date, presented by leading Fashion brand Boohoo, with over 30,000 attendance and a line-up of over 50 artists, including Chase & Status (DJ Set), garage legend Craig David, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Ella Eyre and some of the biggest and most respected names in techno and deep house.

"We are now deep in planning for making next year even more special and look forward to revealing our plans later this year.” James Cohen, Promoter, Forbidden Forest."

Chase and Status performing a DJ set. Photography by: Jack Kimber Photography Ltd (www.facebook.com/jackkimberphotography) (58114873)

The festival set up four theatrical and mysterious stage designs to host the acts, including The Manor, The Bunker, The Reactor and Industria.

Other activities that were on offer included a fun fair, silent disco, bars, an outdoor cinema, food village, 24 hour market place and a chill out area.

Forbidden Forest took place on the Belvoir Estate. Credit: Max Lightfoot-Brown, Lightfoot Agency (58114736)

