A group of over 30 horses and riders met up for an annual Christmas meeting, with some in festive fancy dress.

Members of the Caythorpe Equestrian Centre from Frieston Heath met on Frieston village green on Christmas Eve afternoon.

Over horses and riders gathered for their annual meeting, which has been running for over four years.

Members of the Caythorpe Equestrian Centre from Frieston Heath met on Frieston village green on Christmas Eve afternoon. (61611596)

Some of the group came dressed in Santa Claus costumes to get into the festive spirit.

Christopher Bennett, who attended the meet, said that it was "a yearly event we look forward to".

He said that the festive outfits "brought the green alive and the glasses of stirrup cup helped as well".

Christopher continued: "The horses looked their best and were a credit to their owners.

"After a lovely time talking and a singing of a carol, they all slowly went back to their equestrian centre up Frieston Heath Lane."