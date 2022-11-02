A rotary club collected over £300 towards an international effort to end Polio worldwide.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary members marked Rotary World End Polio day by collecting from the general public at Downtown and Boundary Mills, Grantham on Saturday (October 29).

Over £300 was collected which will be donated to Rotary International’s effort to End Polio in the world.

Irvin Metcalf at Downtown collecting money to end Polio. (60370821)

The donation will be matched by the Bill and Malina Gates Foundation with two pounds for every pound that rotary clubs raise.

Irvin Metcalf, president of Grantham Sunrise Roary, said: "Polio is still found in Pakistan and Afghanistan, with cases diminishing each year as immunization takes place.

"However, we must remain vigilant, as wild polio has been recently found in the sewerage in London, raising fears of potential cases in England for those not vaccinated against polio."