Over 300 letters were sent to households by mistake concerning work due to take place on a riverside footpath outside of the area.

The letters concerned essential development work to restore and improve an existing riverside footpath in Sleaford as part of the Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor Project.

South Kesteven District Council confirmed the 320 letters sent out in error were a result of a wider mailshot, funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

The area in Sleaford where work is due to take place. (62956269)

A spokesperson for SKDC said: "There is no impact on Grantham from this phase of the Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor programme, while those residents of Sleaford local to it are being informed.

"In Grantham, ten projects extend through Dysart Park and Wyndham Park, into Queen Elizabeth Park and on to the parklands at Belton House - touching green spaces in Stonebridge Close and Sedgwick Meadows.

"The programme includes four projects centred on the River Slea in Sleaford."

The River Witham in Wyndham Park. (35836727)

SKDC was unable to confirm how much the error of sending out the letters cost.

The Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor Project is a partnership funded by the European Regional Development Fund, SKDC, North Kesteven District Council, the Environment Agency and the National Trust.

The project has already seen a series of works completed to restore and reconnect the river corridors through Grantham and Sleaford.