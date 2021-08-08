Home   News   Article

Over £4,000 raised for air ambulance charity in memory of Grantham father

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 17:00, 08 August 2021

A man who completed a 100km run in memory of his friend raised over £4,000 for a life-saving charity.

Steve Green completed the Jurassic Coast Challenge, a100km run, on May 22 in memory of Danny Walsh, a 30-year-old father, who died following an incident in Edinburgh Road in 2013.

Steve raised £4,000 for Lincs & Notts Air ambulance, presenting them with a cheque.

Steve Green (middle) holding the cheque for the air ambulance. (49903509)
Due to Covid-19 Danny’s family could not hold their annual memorial event at Harrowby Club.

Debbie Walsh, Danny’s mother, was joined by family and friends at the Harrowby Club on July 24, raising £135 on a number of lottery cards and a raffle. Also, on July 25, a charity darts match was held at the Blue Pig pub, with another £344 raised. The total for all money raised was £4,479.

Steve said: “I would like to thank the Harrowby Club and everyone for all the support over the last eight years.

“Hopefully we can still keep raising money.”

