The developer of controversial plans for 11 bungalows aimed at over-55s at Spittlegate Farm, just south of Grantham, has resubmitted his scheme with provision for affordable housing.

David Goodridge, who lives near the Gorse Lane site, was told recently by South Kesteven District Council to resubmit plans, also making them a complete project.

He had already received planning permission to convert five barns on the site, but told councillors in May that without the extra homes, that scheme would be uneconomic.

Now, following consultation with planning officers, he has revised the application, seeking full permission to demolish the existing farmhouse and converting redundant barns into four homes, plus outline consent for 17 new-build homes on the farmyard site.

Seven homes would be affordable and the site would offer a community centre, an on-site manager’s dwelling, allotment gardens for the residents, plus a private minibus service into Grantham.

The application said: “The principal objective of the design of the development is to create an exclusive community for those aged 55 and over close to facilities found in Grantham, based on the form and appearance of local traditional agricultural buildings giving the houses which are designed to give efficient modern living.

“Spittlegate Farm will deliver a safe environment with no through traffic, community areas and relaxed atmosphere.”

The scheme would also be unique to Grantham, a secure location where dwellings can be left unoccupied, knowing it has full-time management.