A farm opened its gates to the public as part of a national initiative to educate people about where their food comes from.

Over 600 people flocked to Muston on Sunday as Peacock Farm gave people a behind the scenes look at how the farm works.

As part of Open Farm Sunday, a national initiative which sees farms across the country open their gates to the public, the family event featured machinery exhibitions, including tractors, a combine harvester, a sprayer, and farming implements, and interactive games and Q&As to educate people about crops and from where our food comes.

It was free to enter, with the displays including a beekeeping presentation, a chicken coop display, and a chance to meet some of the resident horses. To top it off, there were tractor rides around the farm which were hugely popular with the great numbers of children that visited.

Many visitors stopped for a hot drink and slice of cake, and even took home products that came from the land they had visited.

Organiser Donya Donger said: “I think it is so important to help people understand where our food comes from, particularly children. I do lots of talks and presentations to schools and groups, but it was fantastic to be able to welcome people to the farm.”

Youngsters learned about farming in the sunshine. (57301500)

Peacock Farm sells a range of homemade produce including rape seed oils, honey, and raspberry vinegar which makes a great sweet condiment. If you missed out, you can visit Peacock Farm’s honesty shop in Muston to buy their produce and other locally supplied food and drink.