A large majority of children across the county have got their first choice primary school place this year.

Of 6,795 children, 6,471 children (95.23 per cent) got their first preference school.

A further 245 children (3.61 per cent) were offered their second choice and 28 (0.41 per cent) were offered their third preference. Fifty-one children (0.75%), will be offered a local school that isn’t one of their three preferences.

Majority of children were awarded their first preference primary school. (51243976)

Martin Smith, assistant director for education at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I'm delighted to see so many children getting their first choice school and this number should be even higher by September.

"It's always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their preferences, and, yet again this year, the overwhelming majority of parents have been successful in gaining admission to the school of their choice."

Parents and carers will receive an email containing a secure link to their offer letter. For further information on this, go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions.

If parents wish to appeal the decision, they have until noon on May 19 to lodge the appeal.

If they return the appeal by the deadline, it will be heard before the start of the school year. If it is received late, it will still be heard, but this may be in September.

As a result of appeals and movement on the reverse list, it is usual for the percentage of first preference school places to increase by the time the children start school in September.

Did your child receive their first choice of school or have you been disappointed? Send your comments to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk