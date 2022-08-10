Police investigate overnight break-in at Starbucks at Grantham train station
Published: 14:11, 10 August 2022
| Updated: 14:13, 10 August 2022
Police were called to a break-in at the Starbucks coffee shop at Grantham train station this morning.
Officers were called at 6.21am this morning (Wednesday) to reports of a break-in overnight at the coffee shop.
The Starbucks store was closed this morning as a result, but has since reopened.
It is not known what was stolen, but a police spokesperson confirmed that "a notifiable of burglary has been recorded", and that the British Transport Police had jurisdiction as the offence took place within the train station building.