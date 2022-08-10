Police were called to a break-in at the Starbucks coffee shop at Grantham train station this morning.

Officers were called at 6.21am this morning (Wednesday) to reports of a break-in overnight at the coffee shop.

The Starbucks store was closed this morning as a result, but has since reopened.

Starbucks at Grantham Station. Image via Google Streetview (58565534)

It is not known what was stolen, but a police spokesperson confirmed that "a notifiable of burglary has been recorded", and that the British Transport Police had jurisdiction as the offence took place within the train station building.