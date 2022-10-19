Home   News   Article

Break-in at Glenside Practice in Castle Bytham

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 15:08, 19 October 2022
 Updated: 15:39, 19 October 2022

A GP surgery was broken into last night (Tuesday, October 18).

A window was smashed and a consultation room entered at the Glenside Practice in Castle Bytham but nothing appears to have been stolen in the burglary.

Lincolnshire Police are investigating and anyone with information can call them on 101 quoting incident 59 of October 18, or visit '101' online to make a report.

Police are investigating. Photo: istock
Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555111.

