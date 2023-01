A horse box has overturned on the A52, closing the road.

According to AA travel news, the incident was first reported at 3.43pm today (Saturday) near Sedgebrook.

The road is closed at the junction with the A1 sliproad at Barrowby.

Police have closed the road. (61360575)

It is unclear whether there were any injuries or any animals in the horse box.

More as we have it.