Overturned lorry closes A1 between Foston and Long Bennington

A lorry has overturned on the A1 between Foston and Long Bennington, blocking both Northbound carriageways and partially blocking one of the Southbound lanes.

Highways have closed the A1 between A46 and A52 on both sides as they deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire police said: “It was reported to us at 13.19 this afternoon. We have closed the A1 between the A46 and A52 on both sides as we deal with an overturned lorry which is carring plastic balls, between Foston and Long Bennington. We expect the road to be closed for the next few hours.”

Traffic is currently being diverted at Gonerby Moor.