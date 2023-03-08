Home   News   Article

Overturned lorry on A1 southbound at Long Bennington closes road

By Eloise Gilmore
e.gilmore@newarkadvertiser.co.uk
Published: 12:50, 08 March 2023
 | Updated: 12:52, 08 March 2023

An overturned lorry is causing delays and blocking the A1, with police on the scene.

Lincolnshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service are at the scene of an overturned lorry, around the Valley Lane turn off, Long Bennington.

The AA reports severe delays of 13 minutes and increasing on the A1 Southbound between Fen Lane and Great North Road.

Police are in attendance to an overturned lorry on the A1. Stock image
There is an average speed of ten mph.

Lincolnshire Police advise motorists avoid the area if they can.

