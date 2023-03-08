Overturned lorry on A1 southbound at Long Bennington closes road
Published: 12:50, 08 March 2023
| Updated: 12:52, 08 March 2023
An overturned lorry is causing delays and blocking the A1, with police on the scene.
Lincolnshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service are at the scene of an overturned lorry, around the Valley Lane turn off, Long Bennington.
The AA reports severe delays of 13 minutes and increasing on the A1 Southbound between Fen Lane and Great North Road.
There is an average speed of ten mph.
Lincolnshire Police advise motorists avoid the area if they can.