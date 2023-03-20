Home   News   Article

Overweight vehicle stopped by Lincolnshire Police on A1 near Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 20 March 2023

An overweight vehicle was stopped on the A1 by road police officers.

Lincolnshire Police's road policing unit stopped a suspected overweight vehicle on the A1 near Grantham.

It turned out to be 46 per cent over the legal weight.

The overweight vehicle was stopped on the A1. Photo via @LincsPoliceOps on Twitter (63091072)
The driver was issued a summons to court and is now off the road.

On Twitter, Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations said: "Who knew photocopiers were so heavy, clearly the driver didn't."

