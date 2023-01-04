A flat-bed lorry carrying three skips was stopped by police on the A1.

A Lincolnshire Police specialist operations teams spotted the clearly overweight light commercial vehicle on the A1 between Grantham and Newark.

The vehicle was weighed at the scene and was found to be 20 per cent overweight.

Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations stopped overweight vehicle on the A1 (61663209)

#RPU stopped this shocker on the A1 south of Newark today. The vehicle was later weighed and was over 20% overweight. Driver reported and now having to arrange to source a more suitable vehicle, which should have been used in the first place. #showusyourload pic.twitter.com/RH7PntUNIP — Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations (@LincsPoliceOps) January 3, 2023

The driver has been reported and now has to arrange a more suitable vehicle for transporting the skips.