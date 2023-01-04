Lincolnshire Police stop overweight vehicle on the A1 north of Grantham
Published: 09:28, 04 January 2023
| Updated: 09:29, 04 January 2023
A flat-bed lorry carrying three skips was stopped by police on the A1.
A Lincolnshire Police specialist operations teams spotted the clearly overweight light commercial vehicle on the A1 between Grantham and Newark.
The vehicle was weighed at the scene and was found to be 20 per cent overweight.
The driver has been reported and now has to arrange a more suitable vehicle for transporting the skips.