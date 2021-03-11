A local pub has been saved following a Facebook campaign from regulars and members of the local community.

The Three Gables pub, situated on Signal Road, will be reopening in May with new landlord and landlady Paul Humphreys and Yvonne Yates at the helm.

Yvonne, who has managed the pub for the past year, has thanked her family and friends, as well as the pub’s staff, customers, neighbours, owners and former landlady Jackie Sentance for their ‘overwhelming support’.

The Three Gables pub on Signal Road. (45057798)

Yvonne also thanked Brian Plant, a regular who was behind the ‘Save the Three Gables’ Facebook page that gathered support from over 740 people who wanted the pub to be kept on so that they could return to it in May.

Yvonne explained: “[Jackie] and the owners were unfortunately left with the decision and they thought it would be best to sell [the pub], but they always wanted to sell it and keep it as a pub.

“They had sold it but that fell through.

“Although the first offer fell through, another buyer came along but he wasn’t going to keep it as a pub, and that’s where ‘Save the Three Gables’ came about.”

Paul continued: “There was a lot of consultation between myself, Yvonne and the owners.

“We had to put an offer on the table, as regards to what we think we could do with the pub. The ‘Save the Three Gables’ page was a massive help.”

As a result, Paul and Yvonne, who already live in the pub, have signed a contract as tenants and will reopen the pub in May.

Yvonne only joined as manager 12 months ago in March 2020, but was immediately struck by the strong community spirit surrounding the Three Gables.

She said: “I literally started in March last year just before we got locked down and then we were open from July until October when we locked down again,

“I’ve only had a few months really to get to know the customers, to get to know the regulars. A lot of them I knew, because I am a Grantham girl.

“The first thing that hit me was how lovely all the locals are here. We had new people coming in that had moved to the area and they’ve become part of it already. It just felt like home. They’re brilliant.”

Paul, Yvonne’s partner, has been a regular for all of his adult life, but running the Three Gables was “nothing that I’d ever thought about doing, it’s just me and Yvonne are together and she’d been managing the pub for the last year and the opportunity has come along and we’ve snapped it up.”

Jackie Sentance will remain landlady until March 31. She also runs the Blue Pig pub and will continue to do that.

Yvonne said: “The Three Gables, Jackie holds very close to her heart and the people in it, so she’s over the moon that it’s going to continue. She’s very supportive of me and Paul.”

One of the couple’s main priorities when reopening is maintaining the pub’s community spirit.

Yvonne said: “One thing me and Paul are keen on doing is involving the community more and getting involved with and supporting other local businesses.

“We’ve got a lovely lounge that people use for birthday parties, wakes. We don’t charge for the room, that’s free for them to come and use.”

The pair are also planning on organising entertainment at the pub when restrictions allow and made a promise in the ‘Save the Three Gables’ page to do everything they can to keep pub doors open.

Paul added: “Although we know it’s a huge risk to take on a pub in the current climate with coming out of Covid, we do feel confident and are willing to take the risk to save this much-loved pub.

“We’re just excited and we’re so glad to get the opportunity.”