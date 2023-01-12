The owner and managing director of a well-established Grantham firm says his company has suffered an ‘injustice’ after it was told to pay more than £62,000 following an employment tribunal.

The tribunal found that Grantham Manufacturing Ltd, on the Alma Park industrial estate, had underpaid its workforce with regards to the national minimum wage, but MD Martin Howitt says the legislation is misleading and his staff do not feel they have been underpaid.

The judge’s decision at the tribunal in November came after Mr Howitt appealed a previous decision against the company in May. The company has been asked to pay a total of £22,697.35 outstanding for its workers, plus a ‘penalty charge’ of £39,718.97, making a total of £62,416.32 to be paid.

Managing Director Martin Howitt inside Grantham Manufacturing Ltd. (61801191)

Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) made a random check of the Grantham company in 2019. As a result, it says the company, which employs 14 people, had included allowances which cannot be used in calculating the minimum wage.

Mr Howitt said: “The judge has not been able to dispense justice. His hands are very much tied by what the regulations say. He knows and HMRC knows that each one of my employees has never had a gross pay less than the national minimum wage. “

Mr Howitt said the regulations were largely down to interpretation and he has now appealed to the Home Secretary over the decision.

Mr Howitt, whose two sons also work at the firm, described the ‘penalty’ as “severe”. He said: “Should I be punished to this extent for not really having done anything wrong? Because nobody has been underpaid.”

In his judgment in November, Employment Judge Peter Britton said: “I sincerely hope, given the hardship this will result in for the appellant, and given that it is a long-established company with workers who have been there on average for many years, that HMRC will take an approach regarding the payment of the sum due which reflects that, and that we won’t see, as a consequence, the closure of the business.”

In response, Mr Howitt said: “My whole life is in this business. I am not going to see this collapse because of that but the judge was concerned that this is such a substantial penalty and we had to show what our finances are like. Now I had to come through that and that cost me a lot of money and then when Covid came along, because of the markets we operate in, we lost a third of our business. I got through that. We will get through this. My sons are with me on this and the staff as well.”

Grantham Manufacturing Ltd suffered a devastating fire in 2015 which destroyed the warehouse and machinery. The company picked itself back up over the next two years and rebuilt a sustainable business on the site with 272 solar panels, a ground source heating system and the ability to harvest its own rainwater.