A pet owner is appealing to people after her parrot went missing.

Evie, a pineapple turquoise conure parrot, went missing on May 3, from Shelley Avenue in Grantham.

Its owner, Louise Fozzard, is asking people to look out for her beloved pet.

Evie the parrot, who went missing on May 3 in Grantham. Photo: Louise Buzzard

Louise said: “My tiny, very friendly, tame parrot, is a stunning Pineapple Turquoise Conure, similar in size to a skinny budgie.

“Evie flew out of my back door.

“Generally, parrots will remain in the area they escape into, but the day she was seen on Thursday (May 4) was very windy and gusty.

“It is likely she is now too far away for her to hear me calling her home.

“Evie responds to eev-ee and has distinctive calls to me of pee-p and hell-o.

“Evie will not fly like garden birds, she will hop between hedges and only ‘appear’ by flying low-height to cross paths, lawns and heaven forbid, roads.

“If Evie is searching for me she might well be in medium-height trees.”

If anyone has any information that can help Louise, contact her by mobile on 07422 508817.