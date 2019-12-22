Owner of award-winning Grantham 'scent' business reveals global plans for future
Published: 17:30, 22 December 2019
It’s exciting times for MicroCapture, a small, local business that produces unique scents for consumer products.
Since moving to Grantham seven years ago, the small business, which is based on Swingbridge Road, has worked with some of the biggest brands from all over the world.
Despite being relatively new to manufacturing, the business took home the award for Manufacturing and Engineering at the Grantham Journal Business Awards last month.
