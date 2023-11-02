A Grantham garage has been shortlisted for an award.

RJM Motor Repairs, in Spittlegate Level, has been shortlisted in the Midlands region in the Garage Star Awards.

Owner Rory Mcbride said it “feels great” to be nominated.

Rory Mcbride, owner of RJM Motor Repairs.

He added: “It is nice to know our customers appreciate all the hard work we do here at RJM Motor Repairs and be recognised by such a huge organisation.

“It would be amazing to win this award.

“We are up against some big names such as Honda and Volkswagen so it’s a great achievement to even get this far.”

The Garage Star Awards, run by The Motor Ombudsman, are open to any independent garage or car dealership that is accredited to The Motor Ombudsman’s service, repair and vehicle sales codes.

To win the award, Rory added it would “top off another great year at RJM Motors.”

He said: “2023 has been our most successful year yet, we have recently taken on two new members of staff and an apprentice as business has tripled.

“I would like to thank all of our customers for supporting us and making this happen.”

Winners will be announced by the end of the month.