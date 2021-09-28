A Grantham business has raised £3,000 after the owner raffled off his vintage-style scooter to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

James Rudge, who runs MD Jewellers in Westgate with his wife Natalie O’Brien, decided to raffle the scooter for a good cause. It was only a little later that James’s father, Michael, was diagnosed with cancer and was looked after by the hospice before passing away earlier this year.

On Friday, the winner of the scooter, Paul Crisp, a mortgage advisor who lives in the town, was presented with his prize.

Paul Crisp, right, sits on his prize of a scooter which was raffled by MD Jewellers, run by Natalie O'Brien and James Rudge. (51698422)

James said: “We chose St Barnabas because it is an important part of the community. Then my father was diagnosed with terminal cancer and that made it quite poignant.

“I used to ride the scooter every day and my dad liked to ride scooters so it all tied in. We held the draw on September 20 which would have been my dad’s 69th birthday.”

James said he was “absolutely overwhelmed” by the amount raised through the raffle and said that even people in the United States and elsewhere abroad had taken part.

James thanked GP Motorcycles on Alma Park for servicing the scooter for free and Leo Media and Chris England who helped promote the raffle with a video on social media.

Winner Paul said he had had a scooter for years before getting rid of it when his wife fell pregnant. He said: “This will be a little toy I can have a lot of fun with. I think it looks wicked and it’s certainly a head turner.

“I know this means a lot to James so it was something I wanted to support.”

Paisley Paddison, fund-raising officer for St Barnabas, said: “A huge thank you to everyone at MD Jewellers. This is an exceptional amount of money which will allow us to provide care for those living with a life-limiting or terminal illness. It’s been amazing and what an incredible prize.”