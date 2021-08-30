A sponsored walk for dogs and their owners was held at Belvoir Castle on Bank Holiday Sunday.

The Great British Dog Walk took place on Sunday, with many dogs and owners completing the fun-filled walk to raise money for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, a charity which helps deaf people reconnect with life.

The grounds of Belvoir Castle were filled with pooches of all shapes and sizes, with participants given the option of a short 3km route or a longer 8km scenic route.

Nina Taylor and Sandra Schneider with Jackson. (50715861)

Also on offer was a have-a-go dog agility and other fun games to be enjoyed before and after the walk.

Walk start times were staggered to maximise safety for the walkers, with a virtual option also available to those who could not make it on the day.

To find out more about the work of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, visit: https://www.hearingdogs.org.uk/

Jaqui Murphy with Tinkerbell, Sue Clement and Wesley, Colin Murphy and Gordon. (50715865)

Nicky and Jason Barkes, with Bobby and Jingle. (50715868)

Simon and Gill Yeates, Jennifer Letts, Vicky Ryan and Onyx. (50715872)

Puppy love. (50715877)

Margaret Edkins and Alfie. (50715883)