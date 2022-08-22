A cat owner is appealing for help to find her pet kitten who has been missing for over a week.

Michelle Willows is hoping to find her black kitten, named Pickle, after she got out of the window on August 10 and has not been seen since.

Michelle lives in the Dudley Road area of Grantham, and is asking anyone who lives nearby to check their sheds and gardens for her feline friend.

Pickle is almost one and has been missing for 12 days.

Michelle said: "She’s not used to being out, she’s an indoor cat. Please could you check sheds etc.?

"She’s not got a collar on and unfortunately she’s not chipped yet. Thank you!"

If you find Pickle, contact Michelle on 07891114923.