Owners appeal for help to find missing dog last seen in Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 16:27, 13 December 2021
Owners of a dog are appealing for help to find their dog, who is missing.

Nala, a medium sized Lurcher Cross with a tan-coloured coat went missing yesterday (December 12) afternoon at around 2pm.

The young adult dog was last seen near Hills and Hollows Park, Grantham.

Nala is a Lurcher Cross (53688679)
Nala was wearing an orange jumper and a blue harness, and is microchipped.

As a rescue dog, Nala is very timid and her owners ask that if you see her, do not call, whistle or chase her.

If you see her, contact: 07908006822

