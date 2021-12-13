Owners appeal for help to find missing dog last seen in Grantham
Published: 16:27, 13 December 2021
| Updated: 16:28, 13 December 2021
Owners of a dog are appealing for help to find their dog, who is missing.
Nala, a medium sized Lurcher Cross with a tan-coloured coat went missing yesterday (December 12) afternoon at around 2pm.
The young adult dog was last seen near Hills and Hollows Park, Grantham.
Nala was wearing an orange jumper and a blue harness, and is microchipped.
As a rescue dog, Nala is very timid and her owners ask that if you see her, do not call, whistle or chase her.
If you see her, contact: 07908006822