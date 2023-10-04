A children’s creative play centre has held a family event to celebrate its first anniversary.

Last year, couple Ruchi and Vijendra Mishra - who have two young boys - took over ownership of Imagination Town after the previous owners decided to close it down.

Since taking over, the business has gone from strength to strength as the couple have been “committed to providing a fun and safe space for children and their families.”

Ruchi and Vijendra Mishra with their two young boys.

Ruchi said: “This past year has been filled with challenges and learning experiences.

“We're grateful for the community's enthusiasm, which has been both motivating and humbling.”

On Saturday, September 30, the centre held a free play day for children and their families.

Imagination Town staff

The event was “nothing short of astounding” as all slots were booked for the day.

Ruchi added: “The event was a day filled with imaginative play sessions, craft stations, face painting, and most importantly, the warmth of community.”

Over the year, the couple have also created new employment opportunities, and made it their priority to offer younger staff the “chance to grow”.

Imagination Town is celebrating its first year anniversary.

Vijendra said: "We believe in investing in our staff, especially our younger team members.

"We have provided employment opportunities and mentorship to help them develop valuable skills and grow both personally and professionally."

Looking ahead to the future, they recognise the “need for continued hard work and community involvement”, added Ruchi.

The centre aims to build on its successes and acknowledge that “growth takes time and dedication”.

Imagination Town is in Springfield Business Park, Caunt Road, Grantham.

For more information, contact the centre by phone on 07460474480 or email admin@imaginationtown.co.uk.