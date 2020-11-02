The owners of a popular soft play centre in Grantham say they have been left in "limbo" after the Prime Minister announced England would be going into a second national lockdown.

Imagination Town, based in Grantham's Springfield Business Park, will close on Thursday until at least Wednesday, December 2, after only being permitted to reopen again in August .

Tatenda Chipunza, owner of Imagination Town with wife Amy, said: "Following the announcement from the government we have to unfortunately close down again from Thursday.

Imagination Town opened to the public yesterday. (14512454)

"Without clear information from what help we will get we are all in limbo on how we move forward. It is a tough time for all but we are optimistic that we will come through this as we did the last time.

"Since we had reopened we had started gaining confidence from parents to bring their little ones again. We will have to redo it all again when we are allowed to reopen.

"We pray everyone comes through this and every other business in the surrounding areas manages to reopen and that everyone keeps safe.

Tatenda Chipunza, Amy Chipunza, Navarna Ashton, Claire Wright and Grace Museve. (14512476)

"Our number one priority is to ensure that our staff will be able to receive wages during lockdown and that they will all have a job when we reopen."

Imagination Town opened at Springfield Business Park, off Springfield Road, Grantham, last July.