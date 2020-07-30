Packaging company to make redundancies at Grantham branch
Published: 14:00, 30 July 2020
A packaging design and manufacturing company has confirmed it is planning to make redundancies at its Grantham branch.
The Macfarlane Group is planning to reduce its 88-person Grantham team by 19, due to the decreased customer demand following the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it said.
Management said it expects this lower demand to continue for some time.
