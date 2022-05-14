Grantham is gearing up to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month, with a whole host of events planned across the area.

Garden parties, a beacon lighting ceremony, and live entertainment are all part of the planned events taking place over the extended bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5, to celebrate 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne.

A three-day celebration, organised by Lincolnshire Fire Aid, will be hosted in Wyndham Park from Friday to Sunday, starting from 10am each day. A street party is planned for the Sunday at Wyndham Park on the bottom field, where 400 tables and chairs will be laid out.

Queen visits Vodafone (56616347)

The Queen’s Jubilee Gala will feature vintage vehicles, charity and trade stalls, dance displays, a disco and a licensed bar.

There will also be funfair rides available, as well as a 500 square metre covered area in case of bad weather.

Organiser Jeff Dixon said that preparations for the event had been “very good”, adding “there’s loads going on. It keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

Belvoir Castle, courtesy of Chris Snowden (55349813)

On Friday evening, there will be live entertainment from Spirit of the 60s and on Saturday, Oasis tribute band Ohasis will perform in the big marquee.

Tickets for Spirit of the 60s cost £5 and Ohasis tickets are £10. To set up a trade or charity stall call Jeff on 07729 512343. For tickets to the live music shows, call Jeff or the Guildhall box office on 01476 406158.

A beacon lighting ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, from 5pm to 10pm in Dysart Park.

The beacon will be lit by Major Guy Page, representing Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

The south front at Belton House, Lincolnshire. The house was built in the 1680s and its designer is thought to be William Winde. (55428098)

The free event has been jointly organised by South Kesteven District Council and the Dysart Park Action Group.

The Cranwell Military Wives Choir and The Jammy Codgers will also be performing at the event.

Visitors can take a picnic with blankets and chairs or buy refreshments from a food court as the evening winds towards the beacon lighting, which will be preceded by a short service.

Grantham metal specialist Roll and Scroll will be donating new bandstand railings, which are set to be unveiled on the night, as well as a special commemorative bench.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC cabinet member for culture and the visitor economy, said: “It’s an honour to host one of the UK’s beacon lightings in one of our parks.

“This a truly unique milestone for the country, celebrating 70 years of the Queen’s reign and we are delighted to join in the celebrations. We invite as many people as possible to come and join us.”

Celebrations to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession will be taking place at Belvoir Castle and at Belton House.

On Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, Belvoir Castle will be hosting jubilee celebrations, which include jousting, street performers, musicians, food and drink, stalls and a street party.

Also on Sunday, Belton House is inviting people to celebrate as part of the ‘Big Jubilee Lunch’, offering free entry for all as part of a property-wide community picnic.

St Wulfram's Church also confirmed that it would be hosting a weekend of events to mark the Queen's Jubilee, including a special service and garden party.

Also on Thursday, Grantham and District Mencap will be hosting their Jubilee garden party. The party is for anyone to attend and will take place from 2pm until 6pm at The Cree Centre, Grantham.

There will be a royal photo booth, best dressed competition, scavenger hunt and raffle at the party. Tickets will include a buffet/picnic style lunch as well as drinks, such as tea, coffee and squash.

For more information email gateway@granthammencap.co.uk or call 07483449614.

Parts of Lincolnshire will be able to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flypast - with rehearsals later this month.

A large formation of military aircraft will form the flypast on June 2 over Buckingham Palace.

Rehearsals will be held between May 24 and 27, with May 24 the most likely date depending on the weather. The rehearsals will start in the vicinity of The Wash, the North Sea, Suffolk and Southend before following a route via RAF Marham, Norfolk and RAF Cranwell.

The aircraft are expected to fly over Lincolnshire between 12.30pm and 1.20pm.