The paddling pool at Wyndham Park in Grantham has reopened today.

It was closed temporarily this week following issues with drainage.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked visitors for their understanding.

Wyndham Park paddling pool

A post on Wyndham Park's Facebook page said: "Good news! The paddling pool and water play facility at Wyndham Park is fixed and will be open as usual today.

We're hoping the weather will be kind so that everyone can enjoy the park facilities and our green spaces."