Paige Allen dazzled at this week’s Miss England showpiece finale - wearing a dress her grandmother helped to create.

The two-day event in Birmingham proved to be a real family affair for Crowland’s Paige - the reigning Miss Lincolnshire - with support from a 15-strong contingent of family and friends.

But one of her personal highlights was being able to wear a glamorous outfit she worked on with grandmother Sue Dring.

Paige Allen at Miss England (60096087)

Sunday’s opening night included an ethical fashion round where Paige took her place amongst the 30 finalists sporting a dress she’d bought from a charity shop in Crowland - with grandma Sue, who lives Pinchbeck, adding the finishing touches by sewing on an eyecatching bow.

“It was nice we could do something together,” Paige said.

“It was so nice having my family there. They were so supportive and the loudest there.”

Paige with family (60096100)

The final 30 hopefuls had been whittled down through a series of regional pageants and online rounds throughout the year, ahead of the final two rounds, held at Birmingham’s Holiday Inn.

“The experience was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and something I really loved,” added Paige, 23.

“Some people there had done it a couple of times but for me it was my first time.

Paige on stage with other contestants (60095762)

“I’m not sure I’ll do it again, so I wanted to make sure I enjoyed the whole experience. I didn’t want it to be stressful.”

Winner Miss Lancashire Jessica Ashley Gagen, an aerospace engineer, will go on to represent her country at next year’s Miss World event in New Orleans.

However, she was just one of the many impressive entrants helping move pageants on from the old stereotypes.

Paige Allen with grandmother Sue Dring (60096091)

“I met some amazing girls. Everyone there was so nice,” added Paige.

“A lot of the girls there had the most amazing stories - it wasn’t just about beauty.

“Some girls had health issues, one was a paramedic. Lots of the girls had raised money for charity and it was great to hear their stories and see them show what they can achieve as women.”

However, Lincolnshire’s entrant had her very own story to tell after suffering a stroke aged just 19, having to battle to get her life back on track.

“I know how easy it could be to have your life taken away from you,” she continued.

“I was one of the lucky ones, but knowing what could have happened has helped my drive and taught me not to hide and not to be afraid.”

Paige Allen (60096097)

The second night saw the entrants return for the black dress and evening gown rounds, before the field was cut to the final 12.

Despite not making the final dozen, Paige left Birmingham with nothing but happy memories, which she has since re-lived watching the Miss England finals streamed on YouTube.

“I was so nervous going on stage,” she added.

“I thought doing Miss Lincolnshire was an experience but this was ten times that. There were cameras and lights everywhere. I just made sure I smiled through it and enjoyed it.

“I told myself that if I fell over or something like that then at least I’d be remembered for something. But it went really well.

“I was so proud to be there and to reach the final 30 in the country.”