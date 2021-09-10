A men’s mental health group will be placing painted pebbles of hope around Grantham today (Friday) to mark national Suicide Prevention Day.

Place2Bee, which is aimed at raising awareness of men’s mental health, hopes that the pebbles will highlight the importance of the day and to encourage people to start a conversation.

The pebbles have been designed and painted by some of the attendees at Place2Bee, formed two months ago by South Lincolnshire Blind Society (SLBS) and retired veteran Jason Desmond, to provide a safe space for men to go and talk and find out what support is available locally to help them live well.

The group runs as a drop-in centre on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6pm to 9pm at the BHive Community Hub, through Elmer House car park, Elmer Street South,

Grantham.

Tracey Desmond, who helps run the weekly sessions said: “The group is growing. We had 37 men attend on Monday and have received referrals from NHS and social prescribers.

Volunteers also took part in a training session on mental health first aid last Wednesday (September 1) with Dom Brister, a passionate advocate raising awareness of mental health and wellbeing.

CEO of the group, Susan Swinburn, said: “Dom is a very inspirational trainer and a passionate advocate raising awareness of mental health and well-being.”

She added: “We had a great time today and all passed our mental health first aid training with full

passes.”

