Painted rocks raise funds for Grantham Disabled Children Society

A Grantham mum has started painting rocks in a bid to raise money for a local children’s charity.

Alison Telfer, a trustee for Grantham Disabled Children Society (GDCS), has been painting elaborate designs on to rocks after being inspired by similar ventures.

She said: “I started them as part of the ‘Lockdown Rockdown’ after finding a Blessing Rock in a park in Grantham.

Alison has been painting rocks for charity. (42185652)

“I’d always been fascinated with them but didn’t think I’d be any good at it because I was chucked out of art at school for being ‘unteachable’.”

But determined to have a go, Alison attempted her first few rocks.

She added: “My grandfather was an artist, amongst other things, who did magnificent paintings, selling artwork for charity in later life, and he used to send me doodles.

Alison has been painting pebbles to raise funds for charity. (42094663)

“I’ve always had trouble with dexterity which has sadly got worse recently with health issues but I was introduced to painting with acrylic pens, which I can manage finer detail with.

“I’ve taken inspiration from Grandad’s doodles and tutorials on the Internet and have great fun.

“I find it calming and relaxing which, being the mother and carer to a profoundly autistic teenage son with multiple complex needs, definitely isn’t.”

Alison initially hid her painted rocks out and about for people to find but after sharing her designs on Facebook, she was approached about selling them.

She added: “I have now begun selling them in return for a donation to GDCS as Covid restrictions have seen our fund-raising almost stop – along with the support we can offer.

“Some of the stones make great paper weights and some just sit nicely on a shelf. Several have even been painted as a pet memorial.”

To purchase, contact GDCS on Facebook.