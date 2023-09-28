A Grantham painter and decorator has helped to complete a children’s counselling hub as part of Children in Need.

Jason Hassall was a part of a 300-person team to build the hub at Treetops Hospice, in Derby, as part of the Children in Need special of DIY SOS.

Jason first came across the project when it was advertised through social media.

Jason Hassall

He said: “I lost my uncle in November last year. He was my godfather and I was a bit of a carer for him helping him with stuff.

“I didn’t realise how his loss was going to affect me and I ended up seeing a councillor.

“I’m an adult who lost an uncle, I cannot imagine what it’s like as a kid losing a parent or sibling.

The 300-person team helped to build the counselling hub in 11 days.

“If there’s one thing I can give back, it is a bit of my time.”

The hub took 11 days to complete and when it was time for Jason to help, he said it was “absolute chaos”.

He also said there was a different celebrity visiting the workers each day.

Pudsey the Bear with some of the 300-person team.

These included Nick Knowles, who presents DIY SOS, Zoe Ball, Sam Ryder and also Sophie Ellis-Bexter.

Pudsey the Bear also made an appearance.

Nick Knowles, presenter of DIY SOS.

Jason added: “There’s an existing building there [at the hospice] already.

“What came to light is to have a counselling building for kids that have been bereaved as there doesn’t seem to be much provision for kids to have counselling.”

Children in Need will take place on Friday, November 17.