A Grantham painter and tattoo artist is holding an art exhibition.

Darren Paddison, known as Paddy, is showcasing some of his paintings and drawings at Grantham Museum for the foreseeable future.

The 53-year-old, who also runs The Tattoo Shop in Commercial Road, has been creating art since he was a boy.

Darren Paddison. (62622966)

He said he "jumped at the chance" after being invited to exhibit his work at Grantham Museum.

Paddy has studied and taught art throughout his time. He specialises in portraits and works on commission.

Some of his pieces that are currently on show at Grantham Museum look at refracting light from the human face.

A self-portrait of Paddy which explores refracting light. (62622960)

Paddy said: "I’ve researched and studied lots and lots of artists through my time at school, college, university, but I think one of my favourite artists was [Edgar] Degas.

"The way he used charcoals and pastels. It’s more the way he worked that inspired me."

He explained that he did apply to have his art in the museum around 30 years ago, but was told that you needed to be invited.

After receiving his invitation, Paddy said he "quickly got in touch with Robert Holland to ask if I could hang his portrait in there to show ".

A painting of Robert Holland. (62622963)

“The one that I’m most proud of is the Robert Holland painting. It’s got a lot of masonic stuff going on it because he’s part of the masons, but it’s a very mathematical kind of picture, it’s not normally what I do."

Paddy said that Robert went to see the exhibition this week and bought a preliminary sketch.

"It’s nice to see my work in the town that I’m in," Paddy added. "It’s nice painting or drawing people that people know in Grantham."

A drawing of George. (62622957)

You can view Paddy's work at Grantham Museum or on his Instagram page: @paddystattoos